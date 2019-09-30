William David Hinson

William David Hinson, age 67, passed away on September 27, 2019 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital.David, a native of Trenton, TN, was born on May 28, 1952, the son of Jewell F. Smith and the late James David Hinson. He proudly served his country during the Vietnam War in the United States Army. He was a former Bendix employee, as well as a former Whirlpool and Maytag employee. He was retired as a Maintenance Technician with the Carlstar Group of Jackson, TN. As an avid outdoorsman, David enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a diehard fan of the University of Tennessee Vols, supporting them no matter the outcome. He was a member of the NRA and St. John’s Masonic Lodge 332 of Jackson, TN. He was a member of West Jackson Baptist Church of Jackson. David was passionate about his family and showed it as a loving husband, father and a doting grandfather.

He is survived by his wife Sherry Hinson of Jackson, TN; his children, Jeremy Hinson and wife Rachel of Medina, TN, Jennifer Baker and husband Christopher of Jackson, TN and Chris Hinson of Decaturville, TN; his mother Jewell F. Smith Lacy of Humboldt, TN; a sister Sandra Taylor and husband Danny of Humboldt, TN; a grandchild, Davie Ann Baker and a step-grandchild, Audi Lifsey.

He was preceded in death by his father, a brother, Tony Hinson and a sister, Patricia Ann Hinson.

SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday, October 1, 2019 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors, with Rev. Randy Beals officiating. Military honors and Masonic rites will take place following the service in the chapel.

Honorary pallbearers will be Steve Walters, Mike Walters, Travis Walters, Jeff Walters, Mike Kennedy and Danny Taylor.

The family is requesting in lieu of flowers that memorials be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.