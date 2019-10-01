1 injured in Monday night house fire

JACKSON, Tenn.– Firefighters are working to determine the cause of a fire Monday night in the kitchen of a Jackson home.

Jackson Fire Department officials say the fire started at a home on Altamont Drive, and may have been related to Monday night’s widespread power outages.

Officials say the fire might have started when power was restored to the home, after being out earlier in the evening.

Officials say food may have been on the stove when they power went out, and the residents could have forgotten the food was still there when the power came back on.

One person was take to a local hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.