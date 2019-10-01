Billy Joe Green
|Billy Joe Green
|80
|His residence in Henry, TN
|Thursday, September 26, 2019
|Tuesday, October 1, 2019
|Private funeral and burial
|Rev. Dusty Stout
|His private residence in Henry, TN
|July 8, 1939 in Paris, TN
|Family and McEvoy staff
|Jake and Myrtle Williams Green; both preceded
|Angela Peyton of Roswell, New Mexico; Pam Wheeler of Corpus Christi, Texas; Misti (Jason) Davis of Frisco, Texas; Twila Huffman
|Audrey Mae Smith, preceded
|Jake Green, Jr. preceded
|Nephews, Greg Green and James Green of Middleton, TN
Nieces, Teresa Morrison of Collierville, TN; Kris Barron of Byhalia, MS;
Pam Jackson of Middleburg, FL
|He was a field service engineer for American Airlines; maintenance supervisor for Eagle Pitcher; field service engineer for Union Carbide; maintenance supervisor for Republic Builders Products. He held many licenses including FCC general radio and telephone, commercial pilot, advanced class amateur radio license, certified electronic technician; electrical contractors license; Captain US Army 101st Airborne; He wrote and published technical manuals, and a member of the Lions Club International, VFW and American Legion and a lifetime learner.