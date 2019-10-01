Billy Joe Green

He was a field service engineer for American Airlines; maintenance supervisor for Eagle Pitcher; field service engineer for Union Carbide; maintenance supervisor for Republic Builders Products. He held many licenses including FCC general radio and telephone, commercial pilot, advanced class amateur radio license, certified electronic technician; electrical contractors license; Captain US Army 101st Airborne; He wrote and published technical manuals, and a member of the Lions Club International, VFW and American Legion and a lifetime learner.