Billy Joe Green

WBBJ Staff

 

Billy Joe Green
80
His residence in Henry, TN
Thursday, September 26, 2019
Tuesday, October 1, 2019
Private funeral and burial
Rev. Dusty Stout
His private residence in Henry, TN
July 8, 1939 in Paris, TN
Family and McEvoy staff
Jake and Myrtle Williams Green; both preceded
Angela Peyton of Roswell, New Mexico; Pam Wheeler of Corpus Christi, Texas; Misti (Jason) Davis of Frisco, Texas; Twila Huffman 
Audrey Mae Smith, preceded
Jake Green, Jr. preceded
Nephews, Greg Green and  James Green of Middleton, TN

Nieces, Teresa Morrison of Collierville, TN; Kris Barron of Byhalia, MS;

Pam Jackson of Middleburg, FL
He was a field service engineer for American Airlines; maintenance supervisor for Eagle Pitcher; field service engineer for Union Carbide; maintenance supervisor for Republic Builders Products. He held many licenses including FCC general radio and telephone, commercial pilot, advanced class amateur radio license, certified electronic technician; electrical contractors license; Captain US Army 101st Airborne; He wrote and published technical manuals, and a member of the Lions Club International, VFW and American Legion and a lifetime learner. 

Related Posts