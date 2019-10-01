Fire crews trying to determine cause of late night fire at house in west Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn.–Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a kitchen fire that broke out at a West Jackson home.

According to crews on the scene with the Jackson Fire Department, the blaze started late Monday night at a home on Altamont Avenue. Crews say the fire, which started in the kitchen area may have been the result of power being restored after it was knocked out earlier in the evening.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News spoke with the fire chief on duty Monday night. Investigators believe there may have been food on the stove when the power went out and once the power came back on, the residents of the home may have forgotten food that was still on the stove.

One person was transported to a local hospital for smoke inhalation. There’s no immediate word on that person’s condition.

No other individuals were in the home at the time of the fire.