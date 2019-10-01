First responders, community members celebrate 36th Annual ‘National Night Out’

JACKSON, Tenn.–Local first responders made their rounds to build new relationships with the community and give crime a ‘going-away party’ with Jackson’s 36th annual National Night Out celebration.

At Lincoln Courts, kids played musical chairs and met with Jackson firefighters.

“I’ve been doing “National Night Out” since 1994,” said Jackson Police Department Lt. Byron Taylor.

Lt. Taylor met some new faces at St. James Missionary Baptist Church, as well as running into some familiar faces.

“It’s always good to see people I’ve seen for years and years,” Lt. Taylor said.

“And get together and unite,” east Jackson resident Clementine Spencer said.

Lt. Taylor said he’s known Spencer for years.

“I’m here to help fight crime, I can’t do what I use to do physically, but I can talk about it,” said Spencer.

Spencer said Lt. Taylor helps answer any questions people may have about the law, in hopes of preventing crime in the community.

“It’s wonderful, but now we need to listen to what they have to say. They’re doing a lot of good talking and we have to do what they ask us to do,” said Spencer.

“This year there was more young people here than it’s ever been, and were grateful and thankful for that,” said Pastor Ernest Polk of St. James Missionary Baptist Church.

Jackson’s “National Night Out”celebration is held on every first Tuesday in October.