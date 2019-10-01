Madison Co. Fire Marshal appointed to Safe Kids advisory council

JACKSON, Tenn. — Madison County Fire Marshal Don Friddle has been appointed to serve on the Safe Kids Worldwide President’s Advisory Council in 2020.

Friddle is a co-coordinator and co-founder of Safe Kids West Tennessee, according to a news release from the Madison County Fire Department.

Friddle is one of 42 people from around the world to serve on the council for the international nonprofit organization. Safe Kids Worldwide includes 400 coalitions in the United States and partners in 30 countries working to reduce traffic injuries, drownings, falls, burns and other childhood injuries.

Friddle will be expected to give advice and perspective on various topics including campaign planning, funding, advocacy, engagement in at-risk areas and other topics.

Safe Kids West Tennessee has grown to include 33 agencies from 19 counties in West Tennessee since the organization was founded in 2016.