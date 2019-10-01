Oakfield community celebrates National Night Out

OAKFI ELD, Tenn.–Families and friends are celebrating “National Night Out” in the Oakfield community as well.

Community members say they are standing against crime while connecting with Madison County Sheriff deputies who attended this event. They say this is a time to bond with first responders outside of their jobs and get to know them on a personal level over some good food and fun activities.

“This provides an opportunity for neighbors to get together to relax, have some fellowship and to get to know each other, to share about things in the community that you otherwise wouldn’t know about,” says host, Vernell Anderson.

This is a part of a nationwide effort to promote neighborhood involvement in crime prevention.