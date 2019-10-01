Police investigate after bus window shot with BB gun

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police are investigating after someone shot a window on a Jackson-Madison County school bus with a BB gun Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the bus driver did not originally report the incident, which was reported by a witness on Old Oak Circle who saw someone shooting at the bus on Interstate 40.

According to a news release, officers found the bus in the parking lot of the Speedway gas station on Christmasville Road. Police found a broken window and a BB from an airgun inside the bus.

Police say the BB is believed to have been fired from a small white car next to the bus on I-40.

Middle and high school students were on the bus, but no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at 731-425-8400.