West TN counties awarded $600,000 in highway safety grants

JACKSON, Tenn. — Four West Tennessee counties will receive over $600,000 in highway safety grants to promote public safety and prevent drunk driving.

State Sen. Ed Jackson, R-Jackson, announced the grants for the Senate District 27 counties Tuesday after being informed by the Department of Safety and Homeland Security, according to a news release.

Madison, Dyer, Lake and Lauderdale counties are receiving grants.

The awards total $635,001 and include:

— $15,800 to Madison County to Jackson Area Council on Alcohol and Drug Dependency (JACOA) for Teen Driver Safety

— $10,000 to Jackson Madison County EMA for Emergency Medical Services

— $50,000 to Madison County to the Jackson Police Department for Police Traffic Services

— $26,150 to Madison County to LIFT Therapy, Inc. for Senior Driver Safety

— $36,329 to Madison County Sheriff’s Department for Alcohol and Impaired Driving Enforcement

— $19,622 to Madison County Sheriff’s Department for Police Traffic Services

— $205,600 to Madison County to Tennessee District Attorney General, 26th Judicial District for DUI Prosecution

— $5,000 to Dyer County to the Newbern Police Department for High Visibility Enforcement

— $5,000 to Lake County to the Ridgley Police Department for High Visibility Enforcement

— $15,000 to Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department for Alcohol and Impaired Driving Enforcement

— $5,000 to Lauderdale County to Ripley Police Department for High Visibility Enforcement

— $241,500 to Lauderdale County to the Tennessee District Attorney General, 25th Judicial District for DUI Prosecution

The grant awards will be disbursed by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.