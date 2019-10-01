Woman’s desperate plea: ‘Please come get my cats’

JACKSON, Tenn. — Lori Parsons says she did what anyone would do when a stray cat showed up in her yard. She fed it.

“It was hungry. It was a baby. It was a living, breathing animal that had come to me for help, and I had to help,” Parsons said. “It was just one kitten. Then in two and a half years, there’s 33 cats out here.”

Parsons’ landlord has decided to stop renting out the home. She has spent the last month trying to find homes for the cats.

“I have to vacate my home by Friday, and if they don’t get homes, I have to take them to the rabies control and get them put down,” she said.

Now, because of the situation she’s been put in, Parsons has a plea to other pet owners — get your animals spayed or neutered.

“It doesn’t help when your cat has kittens, then you go dump them off in somebody’s yard. You don’t know where you’re dumping that cat,” she said. “If you don’t want to repopulate your cat, then get it spayed or neutered.”

But until then, these cats are in need of immediate help.

“Come out and get my cats. Please, come get my cats. They’re good cats. They’ll love you forever,” Parsons said.

Parsons says all the cats are spayed or neutered and have their shots. If you can help her, her phone number is 731-313-0033.