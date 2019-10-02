2 seriously injured in Brownsville shooting

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting that left two people seriously injured in Brownsville Tuesday night.

The TBI says the shooting happened around 11 p.m. near West Cooper Street and South Washington Avenue.

Investigators say the suspect or suspects involved in the shooting were in a white Chevrolet Silverado or GMC-style truck with a chrome, mesh grill.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.