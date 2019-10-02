Crockett, Gibson counties ‘high-risk’ for chronic wasting disease

JACKSON, Tenn. — A deer from Madison County sampled by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has tested positive for chronic wasting disease.

The sampled deer was found within 10 miles of Crockett and Gibson counties, causing the counties to become high-risk for CWD. The TWRA says they expect more counties to be included in the CWD affected area this year.

The sample came from a 3 and a half year old doe, and means 10 counties in West Tennessee are affected by chronic wasting disease.

The TWRA says the only changes to the two new counties are a ban on wildlife feeding and deer carcass import/export rules. These counties will not have any changes to deer season dates and bag limits.