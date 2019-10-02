Funeral Services for Deborah Lynette Stewart, age 69, will be Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Greater St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Stewart died Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Baptist Memorial Hospital East in Memphis, TN.

Visitation for Mrs. Stewart will begin Friday morning, October 4, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mrs. Stewart will lie-in-state at Greater St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday morning, October 5, 2019 from 10:00 AM until time of service.

For additional information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.