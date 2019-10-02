Jackson Rotary clubs donate shoes to JMCSS students

JACKSON, Tenn. — Three local clubs are coming together to help students in Jackson-Madison County.

All of the Jackson Rotary clubs met Wednesday afternoon to raise money to buy shoes for students.

They’re teaming up with Samaritan’s Feet with the goal to provide a pair of name brand tennis shoes to any student in need in Jackson-Madison County.

The idea started after a field trip was planned and students were asked to wear tennis shoes.

“The school health coordinator said, ‘We can ask, but I’m telling you some students wear flip flops year round. There’s a need,'” said Shelley Hayes, the corporate health and wellness coordinator for West Tennessee Healthcare.

Their goal Wednesday was to raise $10,000.