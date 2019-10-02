Jackson woman killed in Tuesday crash in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a woman died Tuesday night in a crash on Cotton Grove Road.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tom Mapes identified the woman as 25-year-old Jasmine Hampton, of Jackson.

The sheriff’s office says deputies responded around 6 p.m. to the crash in the 100 block of Cotton Grove Road, where a vehicle had gone off the road and into the trees.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.