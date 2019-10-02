Funeral Services for Leon Hoyle, age 58, will be Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Mr. Hoyle died Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation for Mr. Hoyle will begin Friday morning, October 4, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mr. Hoyle will lie-in-state at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home on Saturday morning, October 5, 2019 from 9:00 AM until time of service.

