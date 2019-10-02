Mugshots : Madison County : 10/01/19 – 10/02/19 October 2, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/17David Lemons Possession of methamphetamine, schedule I drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 2/17Amie Britt DUI, schedule II & IV drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 3/17Amy Byrd Violation of conditions of community supervision Show Caption Hide Caption 4/17Angela Ramsey DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 5/17Barron Currie Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/17Devan Stines Violation of probation, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 7/17Dustin French Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/17Eshan Pirtle Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/17Herbert Blockett Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 10/17Shanequia Kirk Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 11/17Jascilla Prescott Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 12/17Jimmy Bowden Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 13/17Lajada Willis Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 14/17Carl Smith Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 15/17Michael Golden Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 16/17Minnie Beard Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 17/17Rontay Currie Simple domestic assault, fugitive-hold for other agency Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/01/19 and 7 a.m. on 10/02/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest