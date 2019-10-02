Mugshots : Madison County : 10/01/19 – 10/02/19

1/17 David Lemons Possession of methamphetamine, schedule I drug violations

2/17 Amie Britt DUI, schedule II & IV drug violations

3/17 Amy Byrd Violation of conditions of community supervision

4/17 Angela Ramsey DUI



5/17 Barron Currie Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license

6/17 Devan Stines Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

7/17 Dustin French Failure to appear

8/17 Eshan Pirtle Failure to appear



9/17 Herbert Blockett Driving on revoked/suspended license

10/17 Shanequia Kirk Driving on revoked/suspended license

11/17 Jascilla Prescott Assault

12/17 Jimmy Bowden Violation of probation



13/17 Lajada Willis Failure to appear

14/17 Carl Smith Failure to appear

15/17 Michael Golden Violation of probation

16/17 Minnie Beard Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



17/17 Rontay Currie Simple domestic assault, fugitive-hold for other agency



































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/01/19 and 7 a.m. on 10/02/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.