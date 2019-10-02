USJ riding momentum into postseason play

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Lady Bruins soccer program has seen many years of success, with 2019 being no exception.

With just one more game left in the regular season, USJ has put together an overall record of 14-1, including an undefeated record in district play, and an undefeated record when competing against teams from the West Tennessee area. The Lady Bruins are a team that feeds off confidence, especially in the goal scoring category.

They’ll look to carry this momentum into postseason play next week. USJ will wrap up the regular season tomorrow night at home against Dyersburg.