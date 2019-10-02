What’s New Wednesday: Hometown Fitness

Air Force veteran Ric Bailey opened the new gym, Hometown Fitness, in Huntingdon after he received a troubling diagnosis.

“I was told I had Parkinson’s a few years ago so I knew I had to work out so I could walk again. My main goal was to walk, so what better way to work out and better way to have more initiative than have your own gym!” remarks Bailey.

The front desk clerk is also fighting her own battle.

“She has Cerebral Palsy. She could barely stand up and now she’s working out 45 minutes at a time,” says Bailey.

The three story gym offers free trainers and no contracts.

“I really love the gym. It’s the best thing to come to Huntingdon,” says 83-year-old gym member Rebecca Westmoreland. “My dad lived to be 101-years-old, so I’ve got good genes I’m going to try to beat his record!”

The gym has been life changing for the clients and staff, especially for trainer Chris Smith.

“I’ve been incarcerated and I was a former addict, so I had struggles and a lot of trials to overcome. For me, this was one of the outlets,” said Smith.

Portions of the gyms dues go towards community and charity organizations. The staff says they are also aiming to start new programs to help people from all walks of life.

“We’re trying to create a program where the less fortunate or those forgotten about in our society are lifted up,” said Smith.

“I want everyone to know if I can do it, they can do it,” said Bailey.

Hometown Fitness is located at 19711 East Main Street in Huntingdon, Tennessee.