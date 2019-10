These are the 2019 L.E.A.D.S Educator Grant winners:

Todd Lewis, Chester County Jr. High School Grant Project: Eagle Vision Network

Jessica Barker, Bartlett Ninth Grade Academy Grant Project: Spanish Classroom Library

Paige Melville, Trenton Elementary School Grant Project: Trenton PRIDE Afterschool Basketball Program

Cara Chadwick, Carroll County Technical Center Grant Project: New Greenhouse Supplies/Materials

Amy West, Jackson State Community College Representatives Grant Project: N.E.S.T. Food Pantry – Nourish

Kiley Doyle, Maury City Elementary Grant Project: STEM & Enrichment Materials

Pattie White, Caywood Elementary School (Lexington) Grant Project: Calm Room

Joyce Champion, Transition Academy (JMCSS) Grant Project: Dream Big Enterprise

Michael Nelson, West Carroll Jr./Sr. High School Grant Project: Quality Musician Stands for Band

Leigh Anne Newton, Trenton Elementary School Grant Project: Pre-K Special Education Resources

Linda Lane, Madison Academic School Leaders’ Choice Award