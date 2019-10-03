Beverly Catherine “Cathy” Agnew
Beverly Catherine “Cathy” Agnew, age 66, died Wednesday September 25, 2019
at Jackson Madison County Hospital after a brief illness. She was born November
16, 1952 in Memphis to the parents of Willis Donald and Evelyin Gentry Agnew.
She graduated from the Methodist Hospital School of Nursing with a degree in
nursing and enjoyed taking care of people in sickness and in their healing back to
health. In addition to general nursing, she also worked in medical air transport
and neonatal ICU.
She is survived by her two brothers; Andy (Marla) Agnew and Don (Vikky) of
Jackson, TN; 4 nieces, 2 nephews, 7 great nieces and 1 great nephew. She was
preceded in death by her parents.
There will be no services and she will be cremated by Arrington Funeral Directors.