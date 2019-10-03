Beverly Catherine “Cathy” Agnew

Beverly Catherine “Cathy” Agnew, age 66, died Wednesday September 25, 2019

at Jackson Madison County Hospital after a brief illness. She was born November

16, 1952 in Memphis to the parents of Willis Donald and Evelyin Gentry Agnew.

She graduated from the Methodist Hospital School of Nursing with a degree in

nursing and enjoyed taking care of people in sickness and in their healing back to

health. In addition to general nursing, she also worked in medical air transport

and neonatal ICU.

She is survived by her two brothers; Andy (Marla) Agnew and Don (Vikky) of

Jackson, TN; 4 nieces, 2 nephews, 7 great nieces and 1 great nephew. She was

preceded in death by her parents.

There will be no services and she will be cremated by Arrington Funeral Directors.