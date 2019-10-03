E&E dresser recall

E & E is recalling its dressers due to a tip-over hazard.

The Ink and Ivy Renu three-drawer dressers are unstable.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

These dressers were sold at Bed, Bath and Beyond, JC Penney, Khols and Macy’s.

If you have one of these dressers, keep it away from children and contact the company for a full refund with free dresser pick-up or a free tip-over restraint kit.

To contact E&E, call toll-free at 844-701-5979 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at www.ee1994.com and click on “Recall” for more information.