James Terrell “Terry” King, III

James Terrell “Terry” King, III, died Tuesday morning, October 1, 2019 at Jackson Madison

County General Hospital.

He was born December 25, 1934 in Memphis, TN the son of the late James Terrell King, Jr

and Ruby Shipman King. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years and the mother of his

children, Addie Limbaugh King. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan, a member of the Casey

Jones Barbershop Chorus and a long-time member of Forest Heights United Methodist Church.

He was a man truly in love with his family.

Terry is survived by his wife Marjorie King, one son James Terrell King, IV, (Jamie) and one

daughter, Leigh Ann King Davis; four grandchildren, Lexie King, Kayla King, J. T. King and Blair

Davis.

Funeral services will be held Friday, October 4, 2019 at 2:00PM at Forest Heights United

Methodist Church. Entombment is to follow in the mausoleum at Highland Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4:00PM until 6:00PM at Arrington Funeral

Directors and from 1:00PM until service time Friday at the church.

The family has requested in lieu of flowers that memorial contributions be directed to Forest

Heights United Methodist Church, 863 W. Forest Ave., Jackson, TN 38305.

