Kent Jones Bicycle Century Tour and 5K information

Jackson State Community College’s annual Bagels & Bluegrass Bicycle Century Tour is coming up on October 12, starting at Jackson State’s gymnasium.

The tour, now the Kent Jones Bicycle Century Tour and 5K, named for founder Dr. Kent Jones, will start at 8 a.m.

Registration will begin at 7 a.m. The 5K race will begin at 8:30 a.m.

Bike ride pre-registration is $30. Registration on the day of the event is $35, and $40 for a family ride.

Registration for the 5K is $25.

Proceeds for the event support scholarships for Jackson State Community College scholarships and Friends of Pinson Mounds and Chickasaw State Parks.

Nearly $40,000 has been raised for scholarships for Jackson State in the 18 years the event has been hosted.

For more information or to register, go to jscc.edu/kj100.