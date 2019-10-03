L.E.A.D.S. Educator Grant awarded to 11 educators

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local credit union has donated thousands of dollars to West Tennessee teachers.

Leaders Credit Union presented $1,000 grants to ten finalists at the Jackson Country Club Thursday afternoon.

It’s all a part of what they call “L.E.A.D.S. Educator Grants,” which stands for Learn, Experience, Advocate, Dream, Serve.

The total amount awarded was $15,000.

Organizers say they selected the top five winners by community votes on social media after educators sent in videos.

“It matters to us because we started as teachers, started as a union, and by educators we just wanted to find a way to invest back in to communities into teachers, schools, children in our community,” said Shea Brown from Leaders Credit Union.

Grants range from funds for a school greenhouse to a food pantry, improvements to special education classrooms, band equipment and more.

To see a full list of the winners, visit the “Seen on 7” section on our website.