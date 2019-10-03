Larry D. Biggs
|Larry D. Biggs of Puryear
|74
|His residence
|Tuesday, October 01, 2019
|Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 5 PM
|Sandy’s Saloon in Cottage Grove, TN
|November 2, 1944 in Paris, TN
|Alvin and Doris Yeager Biggs, both preceded
|Terri Biggs, Puryear, TN; married March 14, 1997
|Brianna Sheridan of Murray, KY; Autumn Gibbs of Puryear, TN: Candace Sharp of Hardin, KY; Jessica Biggs of Memphis, TN; Wendy Biggs of Greenville, SC; Kayce Jatton of Puryear, TN; Christy Biggs preceded
|Guy (Kelly) Biggs Buchanan, TN
|Kay Craig, preceded
|Michael, Kenzie and Tyler Gurnitz, Weston Sheridan, Amanda and Cody Burnhill, Christopher and Isabella Conger, Nicholas Burnett, Jullisa, Gage, and Remington Mianoway.
|3
|Nephews: Richard McGowen of Mayfield, KY
Doug McGowen preceded
Special friend Joe Garner