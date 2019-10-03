Larry D.  Biggs

WBBJ Staff

 

Larry D.  Biggs of Puryear
74
His residence
Tuesday, October 01, 2019
Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 5 PM
Sandy’s Saloon in Cottage Grove, TN
November 2, 1944 in Paris, TN
Alvin and Doris Yeager Biggs, both preceded
Terri Biggs, Puryear, TN; married March 14, 1997
Brianna Sheridan of Murray, KY;  Autumn Gibbs of Puryear, TN: Candace Sharp of Hardin, KY; Jessica Biggs of Memphis, TN; Wendy Biggs of Greenville, SC; Kayce Jatton of Puryear, TN; Christy Biggs preceded
Guy (Kelly) Biggs Buchanan, TN
Kay Craig, preceded
Michael, Kenzie and Tyler Gurnitz, Weston Sheridan, Amanda and Cody Burnhill, Christopher and  Isabella Conger, Nicholas Burnett, Jullisa, Gage, and Remington Mianoway.
3
Nephews: Richard McGowen of Mayfield, KY

Doug McGowen preceded

Special friend Joe Garner

Related Posts