Local residents pony up for Redemption Road Rescue

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local residents have the chance to give unneeded items to a local nonprofit organization.

This weekend, Redemption Road Rescue will have their second estate-style sale, and they need your donations.

“Furniture, jewelry, linens, tools, artwork, collectible anything like that,” said Herb Williams, a volunteer at Redemption Road Rescue.

Last year, they had clothes, dolls, picture frames and other decor at the sale.

“We are strictly volunteer,” Williams said. “Every penny that we receive goes towards the horse, their vetting, shoeing, whatever their needs are.”

Officials say thanks to volunteers and fundraisers like the estate sale, they’ve been able to help almost 1,000 animals over the past 10 years.

“If you look at all the other animals we have rescued, the alpaca, goats, dogs, cats. You name it. We’ve rescued it,” Williams said. “We’re probably close to 1,100 animals.”

You can shop the estate sale at 444 North Royal Street in Jackson on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and then again Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

All of the proceeds will go to Redemption Road Rescue.

If you have something to donate, call 731-935-9035 and ask for Glenda.