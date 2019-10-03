Mugshots : Madison County : 10/02/19 – 10/03/19 October 3, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/20Andrew Diebold Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 2/20Anthony McCallister Aggravated robbery Show Caption Hide Caption 3/20Anthony Pyeselle Keen Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 4/20April Yvonne Plunk Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 5/20Atoya Rasberrry Criminal impersonation, contraband in penal institution, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/20Christina Gardner Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 7/20Christine Young Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/20Devonte Roberson Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 9/20Dewayne Gray Harassment-domestic assault, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 10/20Dwight Cousins Sex offender registry violations Show Caption Hide Caption 11/20Gary Archibald Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 12/20Gina Stanfill Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 13/20Henry James Honaker Violation of conditions of community supervision, sex offender registry violations Show Caption Hide Caption 14/20Isaiah Rashad Warlick Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 15/20Johnathan Fuller Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 16/20Joseph Levi Graves II Violation of probation, Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 17/20Marqaun Greer Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 18/20Vincent Spears Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 19/20Walter Ray Cockrell Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 20/20Yvette Williams Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/02/19 and 7 a.m. on 10/03/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest