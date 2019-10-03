Mugshots : Madison County : 10/02/19 – 10/03/19

1/20 Andrew Diebold Violation of probation

2/20 Anthony McCallister Aggravated robbery

3/20 Anthony Pyeselle Keen Driving on revoked/suspended license

4/20 April Yvonne Plunk Driving on revoked/suspended license



5/20 Atoya Rasberrry Criminal impersonation, contraband in penal institution, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

6/20 Christina Gardner Driving on revoked/suspended license

7/20 Christine Young Violation of probation

8/20 Devonte Roberson Driving on revoked/suspended license



9/20 Dewayne Gray Harassment-domestic assault, evading arrest

10/20 Dwight Cousins Sex offender registry violations

11/20 Gary Archibald Violation of probation

12/20 Gina Stanfill Violation of order of protection



13/20 Henry James Honaker Violation of conditions of community supervision, sex offender registry violations

14/20 Isaiah Rashad Warlick Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

15/20 Johnathan Fuller Violation of probation

16/20 Joseph Levi Graves II Violation of probation, Violation of community corrections



17/20 Marqaun Greer Violation of probation

18/20 Vincent Spears Driving on revoked/suspended license

19/20 Walter Ray Cockrell Simple domestic assault

20/20 Yvette Williams Violation of probation









































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/02/19 and 7 a.m. on 10/03/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.