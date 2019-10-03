Ridgewood four-drawer dresser recall

Ridgewood is recalling nearly one million dressers.

The Belmont four-drawer dressers are unstable and can tip over if not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children.

So far, no incidents have been reported.

The dressers were sold exclusively at K-Mart stores from April 2013 through November 2018.

If you have one of these dressers, place it in an area that children can not access and contact Ridgewood to receive a free anchoring kit.

To contact Ridgewood, call toll-free at 888-222-7460 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, or visit www.ameriwood.com and click on “Support” for more information.