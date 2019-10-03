Rufus Losson “RL” McPeak

Services for Rufus Losson “RL” McPeak, 82, will be held Friday, October 4, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home with a Chaplin from the US Military officiating. Interment will follow at Union Cemetery located on Highway 140 with Military Honors. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 11:00 am until service time. Mr. McPeak, who was in the military and later became disabled, died Monday, September 30, 2019 at Alvin C. York Veterans Hospital in Murfreesboro, TN. He was born on February 9, 1937 in Como, Tennessee to James W. and Elizabeth Rebecca Summers McPeak. He was preceded in death by his parents, a son Raymond McPeak, his sisters Novacine Moore and Doy Pashall and a brother Odell McPeak.

Survivors include his daughter Patricia (Abe) McPeak Qasem of Bradyville, Tennessee (who were formerly of McKenzie) and two grandchildren.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.