Third man charged in pregnant woman’s death

HENNING, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed Thursday that a third man has been indicted in the 2018 shooting death of a pregnant woman in Henning.

In a news release, the TBI confirmed the Lauderdale County grand jury indicted Tommy Taylor, 40, with two counts of premeditated first-degree murder, two counts of felony murder, one count of especially aggravated kidnapping, one count of tampering with evidence, one count of abuse of a corpse, one count of theft and one count of accessory after the fact.

The release says agents from the TBI joined other agencies in investigating the death of 27-year-old Jessica Hunt in June 2018.

Hunt was three months pregnant when her body was found on Berry Morrow Road on June 15.

Taylor was booked into the Lauderdale County Jail on $1 million bond.

Two other men, Sequena Copeland and Bryson Bonds, have also been indicted in connection with Hunt’s death.