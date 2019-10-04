1 dead, 1 injured in north Jackson shooting; suspect in custody

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police have confirmed one person is dead and another injured after a shooting Friday morning in north Jackson.

Police say a suspect in the shooting is in custody.

The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. on Fairway Boulevard off North Highland Avenue, according to police.

Police say the suspect was taken into custody off Sherwood Drive.

