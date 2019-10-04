Arlington Elementary celebrates Walk to School Day

JACKSON, Tenn. — More than 100 students walked to school Friday morning at Arlington Elementary School for National Walk to School Day.

Teachers say the short trip has several meanings for the students in their classes.

“One of the main goals is to help kids recognize that one of the best things we can do is take care of our bodies by exercising. Even something as simple as walking a place we can go,” said school counselor Aimee Evans.

But the school also wants to combine the walk with an anti-bullying message, allowing students to make posters and signs against bullying to carry on the walk.

“This year it actually came at the same time as Bullying Prevention Week,” said Assistant Principal Shemon Reaves.

“Stomping out bullying is all about deciding that we have to come together. We have to enjoy each other and see the good in each other — rather than focus on the things in each other that we know we’re trying to improve,” Evans said.

And many parents tagged along to walk with the group, something school administrators were glad to see.

“Our goal in the next three years is to be the best elementary school in the state of Tennessee. The only way to do that is to get parental involvement,” Reaves said.

“We are looking out for each other. We have so many amazing families and parents who are a village. And it takes a village as we all know,” Evans said.

“With that, we’ll have 100 percent success. Teamwork makes the dreamwork,” Reaves said.

The school also had games set up Friday afternoon for students who had good behavior this year.