Bath stool recall

Signature hardware is recalling its bath stools.

The bath stools can reportedly break during use, posing a fall injury hazard.

Signature Hardware has received two reports of the legs of the bath stool bending or breaking during use.

If you have one of these stools, contact Signature Hardware for a full refund.

To contact Signature Hardware, call toll-free at 866-855-2284 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET on Saturday, 12 noon to 6 p.m. ET on Sunday; or online at www.signaturehardware.com and click on “Product Recall” for more information.