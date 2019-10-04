Dyer Co. man sentenced to 12 years on gun, drug charges

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Dyer County man has been sentenced to serve 12 years on federal gun and drug-related charges.

Deangelo Liggons, 36, was charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm, according to a news release.

The release says the FBI received information about a group of people distributing large amounts of marijuana and meth in March 2017. In March 2018, the release says agents saw Liggons come home before a confidential source came to the house and bought a quarter-ounce of marijuana. The release says those purchases continued for more than a year.

Agents were able to get a search warrant for Liggons’ Facebook account, and began arranging to buy narcotics from him, according to the release.

The release says investigators executed a search warrant in October 2018 and found a Canik TP 9 mm semi-automatic gun, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, ammunition and methamphetamine.

The release says Liggons admitted to investigators that he owned the gun, and that he owed the source of the narcotics $5,000.

Liggons was held responsible for the distribution of 320 pounds of marijuana and 48 grams of meth.

Liggons will serve an additional five years of supervised release.