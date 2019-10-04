Electric scooter recall

One company is recalling its electric scooters.

The Mercane wide-wheel electric kick scooters are being recalled due to a fall and injury hazard.

The brake caliper can fail, causing the rider to lose control and suffer serious bodily harm.

The firm has received 15 reports of brake failure and four reports of injuries.

These scooters were sold online through fluidfreeride, Amazon and eBay.

If you have one of these scooters, stop using it and contact fluidfreeride for a free repair.

To contact fluidfreeride, call toll-free at 855-949-0192 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, e-mail support@fluidfreeride.com or go to www.fluidfreeride.com and click on Recall at the top of the page for more information.