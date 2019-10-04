Food Truck Friday raises money for breast cancer research

JACKSON, Tenn. — A few Jackson celebrities make a splash for a good cause.

The Jackson Police Department held their third annual Blue Backing Pink fundraiser Friday, raising money for breast cancer research.

Various food trucks were parked at the Carl Perkins Civic Center, ready to feed hungry West Tennesseans.

The big attraction: Mayor Scott Conger in the dunk tank.

“We’re all a community, and we have to support each other and support different causes, and to have our police department folks in the community support this event, it really speaks volumes of our city,” Conger said.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Sports Anchor Alex Northcut also joined the list of city and county officials in the dunk tank Friday afternoon.