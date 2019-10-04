Harry Dale Sydnor

Services for Harry Dale Sydnor, 70, will be held Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home with Brother Joe Eaton and Reverend Alan Trull officiating. Interment will follow at Carroll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 6:30 pm until 8:30 pm and Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 11:00 am until service time. Mr. Sydnor, a construction worker and cattle farmer, died Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Baptist Hospital of Carroll County at Huntingdon. He was born on September 12, 1949 in McKenzie, Tennessee to John William and Bettie Lois Barker Sydnor. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Cleveland, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Linda Louise Hays Sydnor, two sisters Bea Neisler and Lois Newton, three brothers Rob Sydnor, Jim Sydnor, and Gene Sydnor.

Survivors include a daughter Tina Lewis of Medina, TN, a son Christopher Sydnor of Cypress, TX, seven grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.

Pallbearers who will be serving are John Pratt Sydnor, Tommy Neisler, Nicholas Best, Steve Young, Mark Stokes, and Clay Sydnor

