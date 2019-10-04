Jackson-Madison Co. Library receives $10,000 grant

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Library has plans to add more technology to its collection after receiving a $10,000 grant from the Tennessee State Library and Archives.

The grant will also allow the library to work with Jackson Energy Authority and the Jackson Housing Authority to install free WiFi in three neighborhood community centers.

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett presented the $10,286 check, which will be matched by the Jackson-Madison County Library Foundation and the library for a total of $20,000.

Library Director Dinah Harris says JEA will provide the internet connections at no cost to the library, and the grant will allow the library to buy the necessary equipment to allow users to connect to the WiFi.

Users will have to log in with a library card or as a guest to access the Internet.