Mugshots : Madison County : 10/03/19 – 10/04/19 October 4, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/15Amber Earp Driving on revoked/suspended license 2/15Adrian Fuller Violation of probation 3/15Alberto Estes Evading arrest, driving on revoked suspended license 4/15Ashley Slaughter Failure to appear 5/15Carl Randle Harassment, driving on revoked/suspended license 6/15Damarrius Cobb Violation of probation 7/15Erika Polk Aggravated assault 8/15Heidi Rivera Simple domestic assault 9/15Hervy Mabon Schedule II drug violations 10/15Joe Stitts Driving on revoked/suspended license 11/15Kelsey Arnold Violation of community corrections 12/15Kristi Howell Shoplifting-theft of property, failure to appear 13/15Miyoshi Lynch Vandalism 14/15Taleshalyn Newson Simple domestic assault 15/15Zakree Chapman Possession of methamphetamine, schedule II drug violations The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/03/19 and 7 a.m. on 10/04/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots