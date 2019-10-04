Resistance bands recall

Ultra heavy resistance bands are being recalled due to an injury hazard.

According to Fit for Life, the rubber resistance bands can separate from the handle and strike a person.

Fit for Life has received 10 reports of incidents, including six injuries.

The resistance bands were sold exclusively at Walmart stores from August of last year until July of this year.

If you have one of these bands, contact Fit for Life for a refund or a free replacement resistance band.

To contact Fit for Life, call 800-222-7774 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, e-mail help@spri.com or online at www.Spri.com and click on Recall located at the top of the page for more information.