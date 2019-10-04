Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Michelle Dunlap

JACKSON, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery is Michelle Dunlap. Aside from teaching all levels of Spanish at North Side High School, she also coaches cross country and soccer.

Dunlap has been involved with sports for almost 10 years and has been a teacher for 13. Prior to education, though, she worked as a paramedic. She’s been invested in the Spanish language her whole life, and has even visited and lived abroad in several Spanish-speaking countries.

“I love getting to share my love of the language and the culture with the kids and hope that one day maybe they can take it and use it as I have to share it with others,” Dunlap said.

There are so many responsibilities to juggle in this field but Dunlap knows it’s something she can handle.

“Education is hard these days and it’s ever-changing, but you just have to be able to roll with the punches and go with it,” Dunlap said. “It’s something that you do that you because you love kids, and because you love your job.

Dunlap will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. Starting in October, to vote for her or any of the other nominees, visit their website.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.