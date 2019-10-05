Hundreds participate in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s

JACKSON, Tenn.– Loved ones, caretakers, and people with Alzheimer’s from around west Tennessee gathered at Union University Saturday morning for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

“I’m walking for my mom. She was diagnosed when she was 52 with early onset Alzheimer’s. Every year, we get a team together and walk for her. She just had the best personality. She was smart, and she was just the best. I don’t really know how to describe her better than that,” participant Jessie Keymon said.

“My grandpa Ron died a few years ago and I’m just excited to celebrate this moment for him. I never really got to meet him, but my mom said he’s really sweet and liked fishing,” Miss Jackson Iris Princess Lynnleigh Cooper said.

“For us, we’re representing our county, Carroll County. The reason why we do it is because we both have residents in my assisted living and her nursing home that are effected by this disease,” administrator at Harmony Hills Assisted Living Adrienne Wade said.

Several people volunteered at the walk.

“So many of our clients are to the age where Alzheimer’s effects us, and it effects us everyday,” financial advisor for Edward Jones Greg Griffin said.

Organizers say that around 650 people came out to participate in this year’s walk, and that the goal for this year is almost met.

Bailey Jones Curtwright, the developmental manager for the Alzheimer’s Association of Tennessee, says this year’s fundraising goal is $75,000.

“We’ve raised over $60,000 for Alzheimer’s research, care, and support right here in Tennessee,” Curtwright said.

People can still donate through December 31st.

WBBJ’s very own Brad Douglass emceed the walk.