Jackson Comic Expo receives great turnout

JACKSON, Tenn. — One event in the Hub City is making a triumphant return for a good cause.

It’s been over three years since the city of Jackson has had a comic expo. Alvin Minnick, the director of the Jackson Comic Expo, wanted to change that.

“We decided to come in and give all the geeks and fans that likes this kind of stuff an opportunity to come out and have a fun-filled day,” Minnick said.

Saturday’s event featured all types of popular comic books, artwork, games, movie memorabilia and even costumes.

“Ironically, I feel more myself when I cosplay. I get to bring out my inner nerd,” said Holly Bopp, a member of Cause-Play Memphis. She came in cosplay as Rogue from X-Men.

“I grew up with a mom that encouraged my creativity and taught me how to sew. I just kept putting it to use, and I just enjoy making things. So it’s kind of an outlet too. A creative outlet,” said Andrea Starnes, a fellow member of Cause-Play Memphis.

Cause-Play Memphis is an organization whose members visit sick or disabled children and let them meet their favorite superheroes.

The organization used Saturday to get the word out on their cause and show off some of their creativity.

“It’s just fun, and I love seeing kids’ reactions to it. They just love seeing their superheroes come to life. Or princesses, or gaming characters or whoever,” Bopp said.

Today’s event was so successful that Minnick wants to make it an annual event.

“You have to build something. It ain’t going to come to you all at once. You have to build it and we think we can do it,” Minnick said.

“If you ever wanted to cosplay or get into any of this, do it. Get up the courage to do it, and don’t let anybody bring you down to it,” Bopp said.

Almost 300 people came and enjoyed the expo, and everyone said the same thing: it took a while, but they’re happy that their hobby is finally being embraced.

Minnick says there will be another comic expo in Dyersburg later in 2019.