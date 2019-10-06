JPD gives updates on 2 recent shootings

JACKSON, Tenn.–

“We have one deceased at Fairway Blvd and one in stable condition, both the Hispanic males on Neff Street are in extremely critical condition,” said Jackson Police Department Chief Julian Wiser.

Following two shootings, the Jackson Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrested 21 year old Keenan Murphy Friday morning. Upon the arrest, investigators found a .40 caliber semi automatic weapon.

“Keenan Murphy is charged with two different crimes, he’s charged with the shooting on Neff Street and then the Fairway Blvd Shooting,” said Chief Wiser.

Sunday afternoon JPD Chief Julian Wiser spoke with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News, he said investigators were able to connect Murphy to both shootings after a ballistic examination of the firearm.

“We were able to do shell case comparisons from Fairway Blvd and Neff Street,” said Chief Wiser.

Chief Wiser said without this technology, it would take weeks to get more information on the evidence found at the shootings.

He also said Murphy confessed to his involvement in both shootings.

“Right now we’re not going to get into the motive,” said Chief Wiser.

Murphy was arraigned Saturday morning. He faces multiple charges including, attempted First Degree Murder and employing a firearm during a dangerous felony, for the shooting on Neff Street.

In addition, Murphy faces charges of first degree murder and attempted first degree murder in the Fairway Blvd Shooting.

“These were not random acts. Once this case goes to court there’s a common nexus between both of these cases,” said Chief Wiser.