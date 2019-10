JACKSON, Tenn.–

The Jackson Fire Department responded to ‘Elite Vapor’ at 5:45 Sunday evening, after reports of a fire.

According to the Jackson Fire Department, the fire ignited from a lightning strike.

Fire crews had difficulty putting out the fire due to the combustibility of the vaping products and the liquor in the business.

The fire was fully put out around 8pm.

Fire officials said no one was in the building at the time of the fire.