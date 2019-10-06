Local firefighters kickoff Fire Prevention Week

JACKSON, Tenn.–

Fire Fighters with the Jackson Fire Department and all over the state are getting ready for Fire Prevention Week.

Sunday the Jackson Fire Department opened up their doors to help people understand Fire Safety.

Firefighters showed attendees what a real extrication would look like.

The kick off also included sparky and friends puppet show, and a simulated smoke house for families to tour.

“Even though it’s a week long event, we like to practice fire safety year round and we encourage people to practice fire safety year round,” said Fire Chief Don Friddle.

Fire Prevention week will conclude Saturday October 12th.