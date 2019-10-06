Redemption Road Rescue, Estate Sale Company host weekend fundraiser

JACKSON, Tenn. — Redemption Road Rescue and the Estate Sale Company teamed up for a fundraiser over the weekend.

Barry Phillips operates the Estate Sale Company and helped host the estate sale on North Royal Street.

The items were all donated by supporters of Redemption Road Rescue, and the owners of the building volunteered for the event.

Director for Redemption Road Rescue Lori Collins says it is always touching to see how many people support them.

“Many and most of them don’t even have horses, but they have a heart for the animals and a heart for the organization, and we’re just so thankful for our community and people like our Estate Sale Company,” Collins said.

Both Redemption Road Rescue and the Estate Sale Company gave special thanks to those who donated and made the fundraiser successful.

The estate sale continues Sunday as well.