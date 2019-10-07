10 arrested in multi-agency investigation in Haywood County

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — The 28th Judicial District Drug Task Force teamed up with the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office and Brownsville Police Department over the weekend, making 10 arrests Friday night.

“Complaints from both Chief Diebold from Brownsville PD as well as Haywood County Sheriff Garrett. Multiple complaints of drug deals as well as some shootings and they asked us to come in and do a saturation of the area which we did on Friday night,” Johnie Carter, deputy director of the 28th Judicial District West Tennessee Drug Task Force, said.

During one search, agents arrested a person they believe is a gang member.

“That search warrant yielded about a half a pound of marijuana, packaged individually for resale, as well as electronic scales,” Carter said.

Agents made several traffic stops in Brownsville and Haywood County, with one leading to a car chase ending in a corn field. Two people were arrested in that incident, and are charged with evading arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Agents say one man arrested in a traffic stop was wanted in Lauderdale County on a charge of violation of probation.

Sheriff Billy Garrett says he hopes to see the teamwork between the agencies continue.

“The community can expect to continue to see this type law enforcement effort as we are doing our best to deal with the drug problem in our neighborhoods,” Sheriff Garrett said.

Those arrested include: