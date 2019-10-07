2 arrested in Decatur Co. sexual assault investigations

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — Two men have been arrested in Decatur County following two separate investigations into sex crimes against children.

The sheriff’s office confirmed Rodney L. Rhodes, 39, was charged with two counts of rape of a child, two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child, two counts of aggravated sexual batter, and two counts of sexual battery by an authority figure.

Rhodes is has been released from the Decatur County Correction Center on $100,000 bond.

Investigators also arrested Earl L. Triplett, 75, on charges of six counts of aggravated sexual battery.

Triplett has been released from the Decatur County Correction Center on $50,000 bond.

The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office says they continue to work with the assistance of the Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse and the Department of Human Services.